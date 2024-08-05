WWE Raw results (8/5): Powell’s live review of Gunther’s first appearance as World Heavyweight Champion, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre, Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,628)

Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena

Aired live August 5, 2024 on Syfy Network

[Hour One] Raw opened with a SummerSlam video package… Footage aired of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, and then Damian Priest walking backstage, plus Bron Breakker and Drew McIntyre were shown arriving separately at the building. McIntyre kissed the bracelet that he stole from CM Punk… Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on commentary, and Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

Ludwig Kaiser stood in the ring with a spotlight on him and introduced new World Heavyweight Champion Gunther, who made his entrance dressed in a suit. Cole said there was a sold out crowd of 11,832 in attendance. Cole noted that Gunther held the NXT UK Championship for 880 days and the Intercontinental Championship for 666 days.

Gunther hugged Kaiser once he was in the ring. Gunther held up his title belt and then pyro shot off on the stage. Gunther introduced himself and touted being the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion and the King of the Ring. “And now I am your World Heavyweight Champion,” Gunther boasted.

Gunther said a new legacy begins. He said the title and the company have deserved so much more for a very long time. He said that if you thought his Intercontinental Title reign was historic, wait until you see what he does as world champion. Gunther boasted that he’s better than the other wrestlers. He said nothing can catch him off guard and said he is greatness personified.

Randy Orton’s entrance music interrupted Gunther. “No way,” Cole said as Orton walked slowly toward the ring. Gunther conceded that Orton showing up surprised him. Orton said he’s the only reason that Gunther is holding the championship.

Orton said Gunther got his title shot because he beat him at King of the Ring, then questioned whether Gunther actually beat him. Orton said even Triple H knows that his shoulders were not on the mat when he was pinned. Orton said he respects that the referee’s decision is final, but even Triple H knows and said there would be a rematch.

Orton said he was calling in that rematch. Orton said he’s the only man who can match Gunther inside the ring as a technician. Orton said the fans deserve a modern day Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat. Orton said he knows he can fill one of those roles, then questioned whether Gunther could.

Orton said Gunther considers himself a living legend. “My brother, I made a career out of killing legends,” Orton said. He boasted that hew would do the same at Bash in Berlin and walk out as the new World Heavyweight Champion. A “Randy” chant broke out.

Gunther said everything Orton said is true. Gunther said not beating Orton clean at King of the Ring left a stain on his record. Gunther said that if the voices in Orton’s head were telling Orton that he could win, his voices were wrong. An “RKO” chant broke out.

Gunther accepted the challenge and offered a handshake, which Orton accepted. Gunther pulled him in close and the camera mic picked up Gunther saying that noting catches him out of nowhere. Orton said it’s good to know and he wants Gunther to see it coming. Orton left the ring while Cole played up the possibility of Orton becoming a 15-time world champion…

Powell’s POV: I wasn’t thinking of Orton as a potential first challenger, but there’s good storyline logic. Orton is technically a Smackdown wrestler, but the way he lost at MITB makes it fair that he crosses over and gets his rematch.

Cole hyped a look back at the return of Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for later in the show. He also hyped the in-ring debut of the Wyatt Sicks…

Sheamus was interviewed by Jackie Redmond on the Gorilla Position set. Sheamus spoke about facing Ludwig Kaiser and referred to him as a human Ken doll. Sheamus asked the Baltimore crowd if they were ready for a banger and then made his entrance.

Ludwig Kaiser was still at ringside and went after Sheamus. The duo brawled at ringside and then the referee called for the bell once they were both inside the ring…

1. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser. Cole identified the referee as Eddie Orengo. Sheamus performed an early rolling senton. Sheamus went to the ropes, but Kaiser rolled to ringside and told the referee he was injured. The referee motioned for help and then held Sheamus back.

Kaiser shot up and attacked Sheamus, revealing that his injury was a ruse. Kaiser got a running start and then dropkicked Sheamus, who was seated next to the ring steps. Sheamus beat the referee’s count at nine. Kaiser put the boots to him.

Kaiser had Sheamus on the apron and went for Ten Beats. Sheamus broke it up and clotheslined Kaiser. A “Let’s go, Sheamus” chant broke out. A graphic touted Raw returning to USA Network next week while Kaiser regained control and taunted Sheamus.

Sheamus rallied and hit White Noise for a near fall. Sheamus applied the cloverleaf, which Kaiser broke by grabbing the bottom rope. Kaiser clotheslined Sheamus over the top rope and then hit him with a clothesline before covering him for a two count.