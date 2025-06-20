WWE advertising Goldberg’s final match, ticket details for SNME and Evolution

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday.

June 20, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for Saturday Night’s Main Event® on Saturday, July 12 – headlined by Goldberg’s final match versus WWE World Heavyweight champion GUNTHER – and Evolution® on Sunday, July 13, in Atlanta will go on sale starting Wednesday, June 25 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

General presale for individual event tickets will begin Monday, June 23 at 10am ET/7am PT.

As a part of WWE’s weekend takeover in Atlanta, State Farm Arena will host the NBC primetime special Saturday Night’s Main Event on Saturday, July 12 and Evolution – the groundbreaking all-women’s Premium Live Event which originally debuted in 2018 – on Sunday, July 13. Additionally, The Great American Bash® will emanate from Center Stage Theater – formerly the home of WCW Saturday Night – on Saturday, July 12, prior to Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Two-day combo ticket packages for Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution are still available via Ticketmaster.com. Additionally, individual tickets for The Great American Bash are still available via Ticketmaster.com.

Official Saturday Night’s Main Event and Evolution Priority Passes are available now through exclusive partner On Location, giving fans the opportunity to purchase ticket packages before they go on sale to the general public. These passes offer fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, all-inclusive pre-show hospitality featuring WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, and more. To learn more or purchase your package today, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wweatlanta.

Powell’s POV: It’s odd that the advertising is ahead of the story playing out on television. Goldberg and Gunther set up their World Heavyweight Championship match on Raw, but Goldberg never mentioned that it would be his final match.