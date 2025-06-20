WWE Smackdown preview: John Cena match, King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match

-Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn in a King of the Ring semifinal match

-Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena. Join me for my weekly live review as the show airs on Fridays on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).