WWE Smackdown preview: John Cena match, King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.
-WWE Champion John Cena vs. R-Truth in a non-title match
-Randy Orton vs. Sami Zayn in a King of the Ring semifinal match
-Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka in a Queen of the Ring semifinal match
Powell's POV: Smackdown will be live from Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena.
