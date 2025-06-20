What's happening...

TNA Impact preview: The card for Thursday’s show

June 20, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following matches and events for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show.

-Mike Santana vs. AJ Francis in a Street Fight

-A battle royal for a shot at the Knockouts Championship

-Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy vs. Judas Icarus and Travis Williams

-Mustafa Ali vs. John Skyler in a Call to Arms match

-Joe Hendry appears

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on June 7, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona at Mullet Center. TNA Impact is simulcast Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

