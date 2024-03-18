Current WWE wrestler to face a former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion at Bloodsport X

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE wrestler Shayna Baszler will face former TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champion Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport X event. The show will be held on Thursday, April 4 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Penns Landing Caterers at 3CT/4ET. The event will be available via streaming pay-per-view at TrillerTV.com as part of GCW’s “The Collective” series of WrestleMania weekend events.
Powell’s POV: WWE is allowing Baszler to work the show. For those who don’t follow Bloodsport, they feature wrestlers working MMA style matches in a ring with no ropes that end via knockout or submission. Slamovich is a really cool choice to be Baszler’s opponent. The other advertised matches include Nic Nemeth vs. Mike Bailey, Timothy Thatcher vs. Axel Tischer (f/k/a Alexander Wolfe), and Matt Makowski vs. Akira.
Be the first to comment