WWE’s Miz & Mrs. viewership for the second episode of season two

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The WWE produced Miz & Mrs. reality show delivered 475,000 viewers for USA Network on Tuesday, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 437,000 million viewers who watched last week’s season premiere.

Powell’s POV: The season one finale delivered 1.094 million viewers in August. It’s logical that the show would take a hit now that it has NXT as a lead-in rather than Smackdown, which often delivered over two million viewers for USA Network.



