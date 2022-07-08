7/8 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Roman Reigns’ return, Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus for a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle event, Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan appears, Maximum Male Models unveil their tennis collection

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,194)

Live from Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

Aired July 8, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Smackdown opened with footage of Theory losing the U.S. Title to Bobby Lashley, and then going on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match…

Michael Cole and Corey Graves checked in on commentary from ringside and said they would have details on why Pat McAfee was off. Samantha Irvin was the ring announcer…

“The Bloodline” Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Paul Heyman made their entrance. They have new CGI images with Reigns still appearing to demonstrate how COVID-19 spreads, yet his CGI monster is now accompanied by the Usos.

Unbeknownst to Reigns, Theory walked onto the stage holding his MITB briefcase heading into a commercial break. [C]

Powell's POV: It's a hook that works even though it defies logic. Fans will keep watching, but it really is strange that a live show would cut to a commercial break at such a key moment.

Reigns told Fort Worth to acknowledge him. He said business picks up when the Tribal Chief is in the house. Reigns said that as long as God wakes him up, he can handle anything. He said it’s a great day, he’s breathing, he’s healthy, happy to be at work, and happy to be on his show. Reigns said it was a privilege to see his Bloodline.

Reigns pointed to a stressed Heyman and asked the fans what they did to him. Reigns asked Heyman why he looked so concerned. Reigns said Heyman should feel very confident because he’s smashed them all. Reigns told Heyman to put his hand out. Heyman looked nervous, but Reigns told him to indulge him.

Heyman stuck has hand out. Reigns put the mic in his trembling hand and then told him to say what’s wrong. Heyman said he loves Reigns and the Usos. “But we have a problem and that problem’s name is Brock Lesnar,” Heyman said.

Heyman said that in an era where no one can hold on to a championship, Reigns has held onto both titles. Heyman said the problem is that Lesnar doesn’t respect what Reigns has accomplished and he has one last shot against Reigns. Heyman said that when Lesnar is cornered, that’s when he’s at his most dangerous.

Heyman recalled a 24 year-old Lesnar beating The Rock. He recalled Lesnar ending Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak. Heyman played up the possibility that Lesnar could end Reigns’ reign. Heyman said he’s scared because now we have to see a violent Reigns, and spoke about how putting Lesnar down for a three count is one thing, but now he has to put him down for a ten count. Heyman got fired up while talking about Reigns retaining.

Theory’s music interrupted The Bloodline’s theme. Theory ran to ringside and took a lap around the ring. Reigns looked slightly annoyed. Theory went to the stage and looked at his briefcase while the broadcast team played up the idea that the winner of Reigns vs. Lesnar could be vulnerable to a cash-in…

Powell’s POV: A gem of a performance from Heyman. He essentially cut Lesnar’s promo for him, then essentially turned it into a promo for Reigns at the end. Great stuff.

A sponsored recap spotlighted The Viking Raiders attacking Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods last week… “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar made their entrance for a match against Jinder Mahal and Shanky… [C]

1. “The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky. A portion of Mahal and Shanky’s entrance was televised. Erik and Ivar dominated Mahal and knocked Shanky off the apron. They picked up Mahal and slammed him to the mat, and then Ivar covered him for the pin.

“The Viking Raiders” Erik and Ivar beat Jinder Mahal and Shanky in 1:15.

After the match, Erik and Ivar put the boots to Mahal and then did the same to Shanky when he tried to help. The New Day entrance theme played. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods came out with microphones. Kingston said the Viking Raiders kicked their butts the last two weeks. Kingston and Woods turned around. “These are our butts and our butts are still here,” Kingston said.

Kingston and Woods held up “officially sanctioned ass beating tickets.” Kingston said it was time for he and Woods to give the Viking Raiders the whooping that they deserve. Kingston and Woods entered the ring and were quickly beaten down by the Viking Raiders. Erik handed Kingston to Ivar, who then slammed him from them middle rope…

Powell’s POV: “The new vicious Viking Raiders” line that the broadcast team has to go with is really lame, but the heel Viking Raiders are a big improvement over the jolly cosplayer babyface act. Any team that beats the hell out of Jinder and Shanky, and then destroys New Day after an annoying promo is okay in my book.

Cole and Graves spoke at ringside. Cole set up footage of Happy Corbin attacking Pat McAfee after Money in the Bank went off the air. Cole said the Corbin vs. McAfee match is official for SummerSlam. Corbin showed up and joined the broadcast team. Cole said the medical personnel didn’t want McAfee to be at Smackdown, then acknowledged that he was playing golf (he’s at a celebrity golf event). Cole said McAfee would return next week…

Intercontinental Champion Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser made their entrance. Cole said Gunther would hold an Intercontinental Championship open challenge… [C]

Gunther and Kaiser stood in the ring. Kaiser said there was no competitor worthy of standing in the ring with, let alone competing with Gunther. Kaiser said it is their personal opinion that the fans are also unworthy of watching Gunther compete. Kaiser brought up the open challenge and then passed the mic to Gunther, who received the what treatment while saying that someone had to prove that they deserve the opportunity to face him.

Shinsuke Nakamura made his entrance. Corbin freaked out on commentary and impersonated Pat McAfee’s dance. Graves climbed onto the broadcast table and joined him in playing air guitar. Cole said it was like watching a cheap cover band. Nakamura got in Gunther’s face and said that Gunther doesn’t accept his challenge, so he challenged Kaiser to a match to prove himself…

2. Ludwig Kaiser (w/Gunther) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura slid under Kaiswer and slammed him to the mat. Kaiser attacked Nakamura when he tried to return to the ring and sent him to ringside where Gunther stood over him. [C] Nakamura dominated the action coming out of the break with a series of kicks and an enzuigiri. He eventually put Kaiser down with a Kinshasa and pinned him.

Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser in 6:40.

After the match, Gunther scolded Kaiser. A “USA” chant broke out. Gunther threw a hard chop to the chest of Kaiser, who dropped to his knees. Gunther dropped him with a second chop to the chest and then barked at him. A “one more time” chant broke out. Kaiser stood up and then Gunther dropped him with another chop…

Powell’s POV: Gunther missed his true calling as a 1980s high school football coach. If Tokyo Dome Nakamura makes a return for one night, his match with Gunther could be amazing. Corbin and Graves playing air guitar was very comical. I could see Kaiser eventually becoming a sympathetic figure and becoming a challenger for Gunther somewhere down the road.

Highlights aired of Liv Morgan winning MITB and then successfully cashing in on Ronda Rousey, who hugged her afterward…

New Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan made her entrance and high-fived some fans on her way to the ring. Cole called her “the underdog, the miracle kid, and the courageous Smackdown Women’s Champion.” Cole said she would celebrate with the fans after the break… [C]