NXT TV viewership for the show built around the return of Charlotte Flair

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s taped NXT television show produced 770,000 viewers for USA Network, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was up from the 712,000 viewers who watched last week’s show.

Powell’s POV: AEW won the battle last night with 928,000 viewers. NXT finished 34th in the 18-49 demographic, while AEW Dynamite finished 11th in the same category.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features MLW founder and COO Court Bauer on signing with ICM Partners, the television and streaming landscape for pro wrestling in 2020, the MLW women's division, working with Edge in WWE, not running a show during WrestleMania weekend, partnering with AAA, and much more

