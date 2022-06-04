AEW announces AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator Series

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW announced full details of how the Interim AEW World Champion will be crowned. As previously announced, a battle royal will be held at the beginning of Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. The winner of the battle royal will face Jon Moxley in the show’s main event. The winner of that match will advance to the interim title match at the June 26 Forbidden Door pay-per-view in Chicago.

AEW announced Saturday that Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Hirooki Goto at the New Japan Pro Wrestling Dominion event on June 12 in Osaka, Japan. The winner of that match will advance to the interim title match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Powell’s POV: Read the full statement from AEW below. While it’s hard to say who will advance to the title match from the AEW side, my guess is that Tanahashi will face that person in the finals of the eliminator series. Tanahashi is the bigger name. He was also scheduled to challenge CM Punk for the AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door event before Punk suffered an injury that created the need for the interim championship.