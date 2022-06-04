6/3 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Dante Chen and Javier Bernal vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe, Fallon Henley vs. Brooklyn Barlow, and Sloane Jacobs vs. Tatum Paxley

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 16)

Taped May 24, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed June 3, 2022 on Peacock/WWE Network

Fallon Henley made her way to the ring as the broadcast team of Sudu Shah and Nigel McGuinness welcomed us to the show…

1. Fallon Henley vs. Brooklyn Barlow. The two women exchanged holds and pin attempts early to a stalemate until Barlow used her strength to force Henley to the mat. Henley rallied with a dropkick and drove Barlow into the corner before Barlow countered and worked on the arm of Henley. Henley escaped hitting a punch to the face of Barlow, a clothesline and a shining wizard for the win.

Fallon Henley defeated Brooklyn Barlow via pinfall in 4:21.

The commentary team hyped Sloane Jacobs vs. Tatum Paxley for after the break…[c]

John’s Ramblings: A good opener. Both women worked hard and the crowd was engaged throughout.

2. Sloane Jacobs vs. Tatum Paxley. Jacobs rolled up Paxley early for a near fall, before Paxley responded with a scoop slam for a near fall of her own. Paxley worked on the back of Jacobs before Jacobs transitioned into a side headlock on Paxley followed by a sleeper hold. Paxley drove Jacobs into the corner to escape and Paxley hit a neckbreaker and a fallaway slam for a two count. Jacobs attempted a kick on Paxley but Paxley countered and hit an electric chair turned into a powerbomb for the victory.

Tatum Paxley defeated Sloane Jacobs via pinfall in 5:50.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

John’s Ramblings: Another fun encounter that the crowd enjoyed. The right woman in Paxley picked up the win, but Jacobs impressed in there as well.

3. Dante Chen and Javier Bernal vs. Malik Blade and Edris Enofe. Blade controlled Chen early with an armlock and took Chen down with a dropkick before tagging in Enofe who applied a headlock to Chen to continue the momentum. Bernal blind tag to Chen but Enofe and Blade continued with the advantage until Bernal hit a backstabber on Blade and applied a sleeper hold transitioned into a side headlock.

Blade escaped and made to hot tag to Enofe as Chen tagged in. Enofe worked on both men and hit a top rope elbow on Chen for a close near fall. Chen responded with a boot to the face and tagged in Bernal but Enofe would hit a reverse sling blade on Bernal followed up with a double team neckbreaker for the three count.

Malik Blade and Edris Enofe defeated Dante Chen and Javier Bernal via pinfall in 7:05.

Post match, the two teams shook hands in a sign of respect as ‘Level Up’ drew to a close.

John’s Ramblings: Three for three on entertaining matches this week. As expected Enofe and Blade were the victors but at least it wasn’t Chen as the designated fall guy this time.

All matches delivered this week providing us with perhaps the most consistent ‘Level Up’ episode to date in terms of match quality. This is an edition that is worth going out of your way to see.