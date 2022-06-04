NXT In Your House lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT In Your House event that will be held tonight in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

-Bron Breakker vs. Joe Gacy for the NXT Championship (Breakker will lose the championship if he is disqualified)

-Mandy Rose vs. Wendy Choo for the NXT Women’s Championship

-Cameron Grimes vs. Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship

-Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin vs. Kayden Carter and Katana Chance for the NXT Women’s Tag Titles

-“Pretty Deadly” Elton Prince and Kit Wilson vs. Julius Creed and Brutus Creed for the NXT Tag Titles

-Tony D’Angelo, Stacks, and Two Dimes vs. Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro

Powell’s POV: The losers of the six-man tag match will have to join the other team’s crime family. Yes, really. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT In Your House tonight beginning as the event streams on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) beginning at 7CT/8ET. John will host an exclusive same night audio review of Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).