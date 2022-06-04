NJPW Strong preview: Three matches set for tonight’s show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s NJPW Strong streaming series.

-Tomohiro Ishii vs. Big Damo

-Chris Bey and El Phantasmo vs. Alex Zayne and Christopher Daniels

-Yuya Uemura and Keita vs. Lucas Riley and Kevin Blackwood

Powell’s POV: NJPW Strong streams Saturdays at 7CT/8ET on New Japan World. Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are typically available on Sundays.