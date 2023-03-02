Impact Wrestling, ROH on HonorClub, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Debra Marshall, Mike Von Erich, Lance Cade

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes X Division Champion Trey Miguel vs. PCO and the fallout from the No Surrender event. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays, as our my Impact Hit Lists and my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The weekly Ring of Honor show premieres today on the HonorClub streaming service at 6CT/7ET. The show is headlined by Claudio Castagnoli vs. AR Fox for the ROH Championship.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 54 percent of the vote. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with B as the majority grade in our post show poll with 33 percent of the vote. C finished second with 29 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Debra Marshall is 63.

-The late Mike Von Erich (Mike Adkisson) was born on March 2, 1964. He took his own life at age 23 on April 12, 1987.

-The late Lance Cade (Lance McNaught) was born on March 2, 1981. He died at age 29 on August 12, 2010. His death was ruled as “intoxication from mixed drugs complicating a cardiomyopathy.”