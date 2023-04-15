4/14 NXT Level Up results: O’Connor’s review of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice, Tavion Heights vs. Xyon Quinn, and Kale Dixon vs. Hank Walker

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John O’Connor, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@thereal_JOC)

NXT: Level Up (Episode 61)

Taped in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Streamed April 14, 2023 on Peacock/WWE Network

Hank Walker made his way to the ring as the broadcast team of Blake Howard, Byron Saxton, and Mr. (Robert) Stone welcomed us to the show…

1. Hank Walker vs. Kale Dixon. Dixon forced Walker into the corner but was quickly overpowered as Walker chopped Walker down to the mat. Dixon escaped a wristlock but Walker would respond with a hiptoss to continue the momentum. Dixon hit a neckbreaker for a two count and wore down Dixon with kicks and punches before dropping him with a strong clothesline and another swinging neckbreaker. Dixon sent Walker into the corner but Walker exploded out of the corner with a shoulder block and a follow up splash. Walker set up Dixon in the center of the ring and hit the reverse elbow for the victory.

Hank Walker defeated Kale Dixon via pinfall in 4:57.

The commentary team hyped Tavion Heights vs. Xyon Quinn for after the break…[c]

2. Tavion Heights vs. Xyon Quinn. Heights attempted a lockup but Quinn shrugged it off and kicked Heights away. Heights got a quick near fall on Quinn but Quinn dropped Heights once more with a kick to the side of the head. A backbreaker and a standing splash by Quinn got a two count before Quinn continued to wear down Heights on the mat. Quinn forced his boot into the neck of Heights which seemed to fire up Heights momentarily but Quinn dropped Heights once again. Heights rallied and hit a spinebuster for two but was cut off by Quinn who hit the running forearm for the win.

Xyon Quinn defeated Tavion Heights via pinfall in 5:13.

The commentary team hyped the main event…[c]

3. Katana Chance and Kayden Carter vs. Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice. Carter and Vice started the contest and Carter took Vice down to the mat early. Vice tagged in Lopez and Carter made the tag to Chance. Lopez sent Chance into the ropes but Chance hit a dropkick which sent Lopez into the ropes. Vice made the tag to continue to work on Chance before tagging Lopez back in. Lopez applied a torture rack on Chance but Chance escaped and made the hot tag to Carter.

Carter hit a dropkick on both Vice and Lopez which sent Lopez to the outside as Carter worked on Vice in the ring. Carter tagged in Chance and the duo hit a double team on Vice before Lopez made the save. Carter and Vice brawled on the outside as Lopez looked to finish Chance but Chance escaped and hit a 450 splash aided by Carter who hit the neckbreaker for the win.

Katana Chance and Kayden Carter defeated Elektra Lopez and Lola Vice via pinfall in 6:34.

John’s Ramblings: The main event was the highlight as a showcase for the former NXT Women’s Tag Champions Chance and Carter. The result was never in doubt but Lopez and Vice looked good as a team in the brief spots that they were allowed to shine. The rest of the show was fine but the matches on this undercard didn’t leave much of an impression on this viewer this week.