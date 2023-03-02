AEW Rampage lineup: The card for Friday’s live AEW Revolution go-home show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee vs. Swerve Strickland and Parker Boudreaux

-“Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin vs. John Silver and Alex Reynolds vs. “Aussie Open” Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in a four-way tag match

Powell’s POV: Rampage will be live on Friday from San Francisco, California at the Cow Palace, which also played host to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review of AEW Rampage as the show airs on TNT at 9CT/10ET. Colin’s same night Rampage audio review are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).