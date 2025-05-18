What's happening...

AEW star Darby Allin scaled Mount Everest

May 18, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Darby Allin reached the summit of Mount Everest. The AEW wrestler reached the summit on Sunday, according to Experience.arcgis.com. “The team will savor their moment on top and then start the return back to Camp 4,” reads an update on the website. Read more at Experience.arcgis.com.

Powell’s POV: What an amazing achievement. Congratulations to Darby, who will address the climb on Monday via the website listed above.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.