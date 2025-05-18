AEW star Darby Allin scaled Mount Everest

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Darby Allin reached the summit of Mount Everest. The AEW wrestler reached the summit on Sunday, according to Experience.arcgis.com. “The team will savor their moment on top and then start the return back to Camp 4,” reads an update on the website. Read more at Experience.arcgis.com.

Powell’s POV: What an amazing achievement. Congratulations to Darby, who will address the climb on Monday via the website listed above.