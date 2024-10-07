AEW Rampage rating: The Young Bucks and Jack Perry vs. Private Party and Katsuyori Shibata

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 216,000 viewers for TNT, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down from the 276,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.07 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous show’s 0.08 rating in the same demo. The Elite were no help in terms of giving a boost to the show’s numbers. One year earlier, the October 6, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 365,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating.