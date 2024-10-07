10/07 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 328): Pro Wrestling Boom (Not Quite) Live – WWE Bad Blood fallout show with Jonny Fairplay 

CategoriesFree Dot Net Podcasts MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame taking emails calls coming out of WWE Bad Blood. Our switchboard was down today, so we were unable to do a live show. The next live edition will be on Monday, October 14 coming out of AEW WrestleDream…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 328) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.