WWE Raw at MSG, Pro Wrestling Boom, Killswitch, JoJo Offerman, Nikita Koloff, Rick Steiner, Tiger Ali Singh, Melina, Aubrey Edwards, Parker Boudreaux, Chad Gable, Michael Tarver, Ernie Ladd, Ursula Hayden

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from New York, New York at Madison Square Garden. The show features CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins in a cage match. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night Raw audio reviews will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today. “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay has the day off, so I discussing the AEW Revolution and more with Rich Fann. We are not taking calls, but we will take email questions sent in this morning before 11CT/12ET via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s Raw in New York, Tuesday’s NXT in New York, Wednesday’s live AEW Dynamite in Fresno, Friday’s Smackdown in Barcelona, Saturday’s AEW Collision in and all of WWE’s European dates. If you are going to an upcoming show or taping and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-Killswitch (a//k/a Luchasaurus) (Austin Matelson) is 40 today.

-Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman is 31 today. She is the widow of the late Bray Wyatt.

-Nikita Koloff (Scott Simpson) turned 66 on Sunday.

-Rick Steiner (Robert Rechsteiner) turned 64 on Sunday.

-Tiger Ali Singh (Gurjit Singh Hans) turned 54 on Sunday.

-Melina Perez turned 46 on Sunday.

-AEW referee Aubrey Edwards (Brittany Aubert) turned 38 on Sunday.

-Parker Boudreaux turned 27 on Sunday.

-The late Ernie Ladd died at age 68 on March 10, 2007 after a battle with colon cancer.

-Michael Tarver (Tyrone Evans) turned 48 on Saturday.

-Chad Gable (Charles Betts) turned 39 on Saturday.

-The late Ursula Hayden, who wrestled as Babe the Farmer’s Daughter in GLOW, was born on March 8, 1966. She died from cancer on December 3, 2022.