WWE Raw preview: King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches set for Monday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Gunther vs. Jey Uso in a King of the Ring tournament semifinal match

-Lyra Valyria vs. Iyo Sky in a Queen of the Ring tournament semifinal match

-Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable in a non-title match

Powell's POV: Raw will be held in Greensboro, North Carolina at Greensboro Coliseum.