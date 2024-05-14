WWE King and Queen of the Ring lineup: The latest card for the Memorial Day weekend PLE from Saudi Arabia

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the King and Queen of the Ring event that will be held on Saturday, May 25 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome.

-WWE Champion Cody Rhodes vs. U.S. Champion Logan Paul in a champion vs. champion match

-Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship

-Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed vs. Chad Gable in a Triple Threat for the Intercontinental Championship

-King of the Ring tournament final

-Queen of the Ring tournament final

Powell’s POV: There were no new matches added to the lineup during Monday’s Raw. It’s another loaded holiday weekend with this event being held on the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend and the AEW Double Or Nothing pay-per-view taking place the next night. My live review of WWE King and Queen of the Ring will start with either a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 11CT/NoonET. A same day audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).