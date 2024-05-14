NXT TV live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Robert Fuller, Matt Cardona, Vader, Scott Irwin, Steve Williams, Tommy Rogers, Ethel Johnson

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features qualifying matches for the ladder match that will crown the first NXT Women’s North American Champion. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT finished with a A grade from 43 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 39 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Robert Fuller (Robert Welch) is 75. He work as Colonel Robert Parker in MLW.

-Matt Cardona is 39.

-The late Leon White, who worked as Vader, was born on May 14, 1955. He died of heart failure at age 63 on June 18, 2018.

-The late Scott Irwin was born on May 14, 1952. He died of a brain tumor on September 5, 1987 at age 35. He teamed with his brother Bill Irwin as the Long Riders and The Super Destroyers.

-The late Steve “Dr. Death” Williams was born on May 14, 1960. He died at age 49 following a long battle with cancer.

-The late Tommy Rogers (Thomas Couch) was born on May 14, 1961. He died at age 54 on June 1, 2015.

-The late Ethel Johnson was born on May 14, 1935. She died at age 83 of heart disease on September 14, 2018.