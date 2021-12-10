What's happening...

AEW star Chris Jericho hospitalized

December 10, 2021

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

Subscribe: Search "Pro Wrestling Boom" in Apple Podasts or Any Podcast App
Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Chris Jericho was hospitalized on Thursday with an undisclosed health issue. Jericho is on a UK tour with Fozzy, which was forced to cancel Friday’s show that was scheduled for Swansea, Wales. The host venue issued a statement from Fozzy that described Jericho as having a “a non Covid related, treatable health issue.” Read the full statement at Facebook.com/sinswansea/.

Powell’s POV: Fozzy is scheduled to close its tour on with shows in Nottingham, England on Saturday and London, England on Sunday. The band has yet to post any updates regarding Jericho’s health or those shows on their social media pages as of this update. Here’s wishing Jericho the best in his recovery.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.