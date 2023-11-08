AEW Dynamite in Portland (reports needed), last week’s and Dynamite poll results and grades and AEW Collision grade, Kazuchika Okada, Keith Lee, Maximo, Ted DiBiase Jr., Candy Floss, Julia Hart

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Dynamite will be live tonight from Portland, Oregon at Moda Center. The show includes MJF vs. Daniel Garcia for the AEW World Championship. Join me for my weekly live review as Dynamite airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from this week’s AEW Dynamite in Portland. If you are attending this show or an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-I did not have a live review of Saturday’s AEW Collision, so we did not run a poll. I gave the show a D- grade and found it to be a complete waste of time. The Collision polls will return along with my live reviews a week from Saturday.

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received an F grade in our post show poll from 28 percent of the vote. C finished second with 21 percent of the vote, and B was a close third with 20 percent. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Maximo (Jose Christian Alvarado Ruiz) is 43.

-Ted DiBiase Jr. is 41.

-Keith Lee is 39.

-Kazuchika Okada is 36.

-Candy Floss is 24.

-Julia Hart is 22.