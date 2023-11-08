NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Titles

-Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price

-Alpha Academy on Super Nova Sessions

Powell’s POV: The NXT Deadline premium live event will be held on Saturday, December 9 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT on Tuesdays at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).