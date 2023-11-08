NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.
-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson vs. Tony D’Angelo and Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo for the NXT Tag Team Titles
-Ridge Holland and Butch vs. Bronco Nima and Lucien Price
-Alpha Academy on Super Nova Sessions
Powell's POV: The NXT Deadline premium live event will be held on Saturday, December 9 in Bridgeport, Connecticut at Total Mortgage Arena.
