07/30 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 269): Powell and John Moore review the NXT Great American Bash event

July 30, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and guest John Moore reviewing the NXT Great American premium live event featuring Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Title, Dominik Mysterio vs. Wes Lee vs. Mustafa Ali for the NA Title, Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail in a submission match for the NXT Women’s Title, Gable Steveson vs. Baron Corbin, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Jake Barnett review the NXT Great American Bash (Episode 269).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

