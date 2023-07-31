WWE Raw in Houston (reports needed), Powell’s Q&A Audio Show, John Laurinaitis, Kid Kash, El Texano Jr., Max Caster, Marko Stunt, Scott Steiner, Sonny Onoo, Will Pruett, Roddy Piper, Lou Albano, Brian Lawler, Harold Sakata

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw is live tonight from Houston, Texas at Toyota Center with the brand’s go-home show for SummerSlam. Join me for my live review as Raw airs on USA Network tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Submit questions for today’s Q&A Audio Show via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com. Please maintain the limit of three pro wrestling related questions and four non-wrestling questions. This show is available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in Houston, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite (and Friday’s AEW Rampage taping) in Tampa, Friday’s WWE Smackdown in Dayton, and Saturday’s AEW Collision in Greenville. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

Birthdays and Notables

-John Laurinaitis is 61 today.

-Kid Kash (David Cash) is 54 today.

-El Texano Jr. (Juan Aguilar Leos) is 39 today.

-Max Caster turned 33 today.

-The late Roddy Piper (Roderick Toombs) died of a heart attack at age 61 on July 31, 2015.

-Marko Stunt (Noah Nelms) turned 26 on Sunday.

-Happy belated birthday to Dot Net co-senior staffer Will Pruett, who presumably celebrated at Disneyland on Saturday.

-Scott Steiner (Scott Rechsteiner) turned 61 on Saturday.

-Sonny Onoo turned 61 on Saturday.

-The late Lou Albano was born on July 29, 1933. He died of a heart attack at age 76 on October 14, 2009.

-The late Harold Sakata died of liver cancer at age 62 on July 29, 1982. Sakata was best known for playing the “Oddjob” character in the James Bond film Goldfinger.

-The late Brian Lawler took his own life at age 46 on July 29, 2018. He worked as Brian Christopher and Grand Master Sexay.