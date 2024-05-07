WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov in a King of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston or Rey Mysterio in a King of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Lyra Valyria vs. Zoey Stark in a Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

-Iyo Sky vs, the winner of Shayna Baszler vs. Zelina Vegain a Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinal match

Powell's POV: The Kingston vs. Mysterio and Baszler vs. Vega matches will be held at live events this weekend. Raw will be held in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.