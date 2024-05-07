NXT TV live coverage, Dark Side of the Ring, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Frank Trigg, Tanga Loa, Kevin Owens, Angelico, Will Ospreay, Owen Hart, Hercules Hernandez

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green for the NXT Women’s Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Tonight’s Dark Side of the Ring focuses on Black Saturday. The show airs at 9CT/10ET on Vice TV.

-Last week’s NXT finished with a A grade from 46 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 23 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Frank Trigg is 51.

-Tanga Loa (Tevita Tu’amoeloa Fetaiakimoeata Fifita) is 41.

-Kevin Owens (Kevin Steen) is 40.

-Angelico (Adam Bridle) is 37.

-Will Ospreay is 31.

-The late Owen Hart was born on May 7, 1965. He fell to his death at the WWE Over The Edge pay-per-view on May 23, 1999.

-The late Hercules Hernandez (Ray Fernandez) was born on May 7, 1956. He died of heart disease at age 47 on March 6, 2004.