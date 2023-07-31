What's happening...

NXT TV preview: The lineup for Tuesday’s Great American Bash fallout show

July 31, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Jacy Jayne

-Eddy Thorpe vs. Dijak

-The Schism interrogate their masked followers

Powell’s POV: The NXT Great American Bash PLE will be held on Sunday in Cedar Park, Texas at the HEB Center. Tuesday’s NXT television show will be live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

