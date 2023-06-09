WWE Money in the Bank lineup: The updated card for the London premium live event

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Money in the Bank event that will be held on July 1 in London, England at the O2 Arena.

-Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and one wrestler TBD)

-Women’s Money in the Bank ladder match (Entrants: Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and one wrestler TBD)

Powell’s POV: WWE is listing a start time of 2CT/3ET for fans in North America. Butch beat Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar beat Mustafa Ali, Bayley beat Michin, and Iyo Sky beat Shotzi in qualifying matches on Smackdown. Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest has been announced as a qualifying match for Monday’s Raw. Hopefully that means that there will not be any second chance qualifying matches this year.