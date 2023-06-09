06/09 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose for a shot at the AEW Women’s Title, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. SAP, Powerhouse Hobbs in action

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose for a shot at the AEW Women’s Title, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. SAP, Powerhouse Hobbs in action, and more (15:08)…

Click here to stream or download the June 9 AEW Rampage audio review.

