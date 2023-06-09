What's happening...

06/09 Powell’s AEW Rampage audio review: Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose for a shot at the AEW Women’s Title, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. SAP, Powerhouse Hobbs in action

June 9, 2023

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Rampage: Britt Baker vs. Skye Blue vs. Mercedes Martinez vs. Nyla Rose for a shot at the AEW Women’s Title, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and Bandido vs. Ethan Page, Lee Moriarty, and Big Bill, The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs. SAP, Powerhouse Hobbs in action, and more (15:08)…

