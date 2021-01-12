What's happening...

NXT New Year’s Evil and AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash poll results

January 12, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The January 6 AEW Dynamite New Year’s Smash night one produced an A grade from 62 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 19 percent of the vote.

-The January 6 NXT New Year’s Evil television show scored an A grade from 75 percent of our poll voters. B finished second with 15 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Both shows were strong and I give both A-grades this time around. You can vote in our polls on NXT, Dynamite, WWE Raw, WWE Friday Night Smackdown, and pay-per-views immediately following each show. Thanks to everyone who took part in the voting.

