WWE wrestler Roxanne Perez recovering from surgery

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Roxanne Perez revealed that she underwent a recent surgical procedure. “I recently underwent surgery to remove a benign mass in my back that had been causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months, but I just didn’t want to have time off,” Perez said in a TikTok video.

“I honestly love what I do so much. It’s been a dream of mine to become a WWE Superstar since I was ten-years-old, but our health is very important, so we need to put that first. My recovery is going well. I don’t have too much pain anymore; it kind of comes and goes. I’m gonna be back in the ring in no time.” Check out the full video on TikTok.com.

Powell’s POV: Perez noted that she’s recovering at home with her dog and her boyfriend Drake Morreaux, a developmental wrestler who was featured on WWE LFG and appeared on a couple of WWE Evolve episodes last month. Here’s wishing Perez a speedy recovery.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)