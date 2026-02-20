What's happening...

WWE wrestler Roxanne Perez recovering from surgery

February 20, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE wrestler Roxanne Perez revealed that she underwent a recent surgical procedure. “I recently underwent surgery to remove a benign mass in my back that had been causing me a lot of pain for a couple of months, but I just didn’t want to have time off,” Perez said in a TikTok video.

“I honestly love what I do so much. It’s been a dream of mine to become a WWE Superstar since I was ten-years-old, but our health is very important, so we need to put that first. My recovery is going well. I don’t have too much pain anymore; it kind of comes and goes. I’m gonna be back in the ring in no time.” Check out the full video on TikTok.com.

Powell’s POV: Perez noted that she’s recovering at home with her dog and her boyfriend Drake Morreaux, a developmental wrestler who was featured on WWE LFG and appeared on a couple of WWE Evolve episodes last month. Here’s wishing Perez a speedy recovery.

