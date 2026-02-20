JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 71): Roth’s review of The Brothers of Funstruction vs. PCO and Mickie Knuckles in a Funhouse match, J-Rod vs. Dani-Mo in a Backlot Brawl

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 71)

Taped January 18, 2026, in Denver, Colorado, at Summit Music Hall

Streamed February 19, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

Lunacy started with a recap of last week’s show, and then the Lunacy Intro aired…

Ring announcer Mark Roberts introduced Big Vito, who said it was great to be him tonight. A woman with pink hair (the ring girl for the first match) walked from the left side of the stage to the right while Vito was doing his normal schtick were he tells the fans to wipe the paint off their faces and said no Faygo. Vito said he had notes because Vince Russo couldn’t be there due to a family emergency. Vito said Kerry Morton will go against a person Vito can’t stand, Cocaine. If Morton beats Cocaine, then he gets Cocaine’s title shot.

Vito’s next topic was Brothers of Funstruction. He said he had information that could ruin their lives, and introduced the “stupid ass clowns” as Yabo and Ruffo came to the ring with a balloon. Vito gave Yabo and Ruffo their wallets back and gave them a choice. Either they work for him, or he would ruin their lives. Ruffo said that they do things the fun way, not the easy or hard way. Yabo said it’s because this is JCW and they do “Clown Shit” here. A “clown shit” chant broke out.

Mickie Knuckles low-blowed Yabo. PCO took down Ruffo. Mickie and PCO continued to beat down the clowns. Mickie sat on Ruffo’s face, while PCO choked Yabo with his tie. Vito said the clowns chose the hard way, and then he left the ring…

Joe Dombrowski and Veda Scott checked in on commentary and ran down the card…

1. Cocaine vs. Kerry Morton for Cocaine’s No. 1 contender status. Cocaine and Morton started by taunting each other and the crowd. Morton told Cocaine to get on the turnbuckle, and in a twist, Morton didn’t attack Cocaine as he climbed it. Morton hit a back body drop, then grabbed the hair of Cocaine. Morton got a side headlock on Cocaine, who reversed it, and got whipped hard into the turnbuckles. Cocaine hit a flying clothesline on Morton from the top rope. Cocaine hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, grabbed powder from his pocket, and snorted it. He was about to perform a Coke Slam, but Morton rolled out of ring. A “fan” attacked Morton, and the match was declared a no-contest. The “fan” turned out to be Matt Cross…

Cocaine fought Kerry Morton to a no-contest and retained his No. 1 contender status.

Backstage, “Big Al” Alice Crowley walked in on Vito and asked if Vince Russo was okay. Vito yelled at her about the allegations…

A Green Phantom vignette aired…

Jerry’s Jabber: The match was okay, but these DQ or no-contest finishes have worn out their welcome. That said, the commentators did a great job explaining that fans should never hop the barricade. Matt Cross has a certain shape to him, so it was easy to see that he was the “fan.”

Vito attempted to take money out of an ATM that was inside the venue. Kerry Morton threw a trash can. Vito told Morton not to get in any trouble, and said he and Russo have their own ways of doing things…

2. Caleb Konley vs. Hunter Gray. Hunter started the match by barking and attempting to bite Konley. Gray overpowered Konley for a short time before Konley took him down and gained control. Konley hit a sliding clothesline for a near fall. Gray bit Konley’s boot after an attempted kick. A short time later, Konley hit a spinning back fist and a Saito Suplex for a near fall. Konley performed a springboard moonsault for the win.

Caleb Konley defeated Kendal Gray.

Jerry’s Jabber: A good match, but anytime Gray is on the card, I constantly confuse him with Beast Man, as they have very similar gimmicks. It was a nice showcase for Konley. Also, there was a weird audio glitch where you could hear Veda talking to someone before Konley made his entrance.

In the locker room, Choppa City was worried about Choppin’ zombies. They used a bunch of chop puns and replaced words with chop (this is going to be a long show)…

An ad aired for Stranglemania in Vegas. The funniest thing in this ad is starts with names on screen that matched the wrestlers. Jasmin St. Claire was shown while the name 2 Tuff Tony appeared. The next name shown was “Janine St. Claire.” The company Jasmine works for misspelled her name…

J-Rod approached “Big Al” Alice Crowley and asked what the stipulation of her match would be. Al said it would be a street fight…

Choppa City said they would chop Barnabas the Bizarre (good luck with that). Choppa City zip-tied Barnabas to a railing. The Outbreak showed up. Barnabus said Choppa City must be sacrificed…

3. “Choppa City” Atiba and Bruce Wayans vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel. The Outbreak rushed Choppa City while they were making their entrance. The Outbreak took control and never let up until they were disqualified. There was a scream, and then The Outbreak left the ring…

“Choppa City” Atiba and Bruce Wayans beat “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel by DQ.

Dani Mo was shown getting ready for her match…

Jerry’s Jabber: The match wasn’t long enough to be anything. It never got started, and yet there was a DQ. What the hell?

Backstage, Choppa City was laid out…

4. J-Rod vs. Dani Mo in a Backlot Brawl. Dani charged J with a garbage can. J lawn darted Dani into a dumpster. J went for a big splash on Dani on a production crate, but Dani got up. Dani executed an airplane spin. REF BUMP! J powerbombed Mo onto a cot that was covered in bedding. Haley J and Amazing Maria showed up to beat up J before Dani covered her for the win.

Dani Mo defeated J-Rod in a Backlot Brawl.

Afterward, all three women continued to beat on J-Rod…

Vito was in a purple room when Mickie Knuckles came in to sexually harass him. She placed Vito’s hand on her crotch. Charming…

Jerry’s Jabber: A ref bump in a Backlot Brawl, and another match that lasted less than five minutes.

The Blast From the Past was Johnny Juggalo (John Morrison) beating Breyer Wellington and Matt Hardy in a three-way match from Bloody Mania 6 on August 12, 2012, in Cave In Rock, Illinois…

J-Rod was in the women’s washroom when “Big Al” Alice Crowley walked by. J-Rod blamed Crowley for her loss and then ran her into the walls…

5. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo vs. “The Luciano Enterprise” PCO and Mickie Knuckles in a Funhouse match. The rules allowed only Mickie and PCO to use weapons. Ruffo teed off on Mickie while Yabo and PCO fought. PCO grabbed a kendo stick and hit the clowns, while Mickie hit Yabo with a One Way aluminum sight. Mickie kissed Ruffo, while PCO used a drop toe hold to send Ruffo onto a chair. PCO followed up by chokelslamming Yabo onto a chair. Ruffo pump kicked Mickie. Yabo hit PCO with a flying clothesline from the second rope. Yabo grabbed a chicken and Hulk Hand from a medical box. The ref stopped them from using the weapons because the clowns would have been disqualified. PCO hit the PCO-Sault for and got the three count…

“The Luciano Family Enterprise” PCO and Mickie Knuckles defeated “The Brothers of Funstruction” Ruffo and Yabo.

After the match, Vito stood on the stage and clapped. He held up the hands of PCO and Knuckles before they all headed backstage…

Jerry’s Jabber: Another short match that sucked. Short matches, gimmick matches, and Vito all over the program. I’m over it.

Outside of a Limo, Vito spoke 1,000 miles a minute to a cameraman. Vito got in the limo, and Jasmin St. Claire popped up behind him and said it’s time for his receipt. Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy were shown outside the doors of the limo. Vito tried to get away and asked the driver to hurry it up. The driver rolled down the window and revealed himself to be Violent J, and then said Vito was f—ed. Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy crawled toward Vito to end the show…