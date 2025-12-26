JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 63): Roth’s review of Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony vs. Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy, Ninja Mack vs. Kerry Morton for the JCW American Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 63)

Taped October 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio, at Kemba Live

Streamed December 25, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

A few quick notes before JCW coverage tonight.

-Happy holidays to those who celebrate.

-Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope appear on Hot Ones Versus, on the First We Feast YouTube channel, going against GWAR. JCW and pro wrestling were mentioned a few times.

-Who the hell runs a wrestling show even if it’s taped on Christmas night? Does JCW think they are World Class Championship Wrestling? Ranting and notes over, let’s get into the Christmas edition of Lunacy.

The show started with a recap of last week’s Lunacy, which featured Violent J getting screwed over by Matt Cross and being forced to leave JCW, as well as Ninja Mack beating Caleb Konley for the JCW American Title… The Lunacy intro aired…

After last week’s show went off the air, Vince Russo and Big Vito came to the ring after Kerry Morton won his match. Russo and Vito raised Moron’s hand. Russo had a mic and said he came to JCW to work with Violent J and tried to talk him out of putting his commissionership on the line. Russo led the crowd in chanting, “Thank You, J.” Russo said the show must go on. He booked Morton in a title match against Ninja Mack because Moron is not the showrunner. Russo named Vampiro as the new showrunner.

Ring announcer Marc Roberts gave Vampiro a long-winded introduction that was matched in length only by Kenny Omega’s introductions as the heel AEW Champion. Vampiro blamed Violent J for putting his career on the line. Vampiro’s first act as showrunner was to reinstate Mad Man Pondo. Vampiro called Pondo his personal security. Vampiro said he put together a video package on Violent J for 26 years of service in JCW.

A video package aired of Violent J’s history in JCW, showing mostly clips from Lunacy, and the 2-Day War. The video ended with a “Thank You, Violent J” graphic.

Back in the ring, Vampiro said he will give a great show every single night. He announced Ninja Mack defending the JCW American Title against Kerry Morton. Vampiro brought back Dani Mo, and said he would have more surprises tonight. He said he wanted a Whoop Whoop, and the crowd obliged…

Commentators Zac Amico and Joe Dombrowski ran through the card, with the main event of St. Claire Monster Corporation’s Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy vs. 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack…

Backstage, Vito was ranting when he ran into CoKane and told him he was going to give him a drug test…

Jerry’s Jabber: Twenty minutes in with no wrestling… definitely a Vince Russo production.

1. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo vs. “The Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver for the JCW Tag Team Titles. Yabo started by blowing a balloon, and Oliver knocked the balloon out of Yabo’s hand. Yabo threw his hat down and went into fisticuffs with Oliver, who pushed the Jeff the Ref, who pushed back. Yabo hit a top rope spinning elbow on Oliver, then he and Ruffo took turns dropping elbows on him. Ruffo was thrown a Hulk Hand, and used it to hit an uppercut on Price.

Price recovered, and he and Oliver double-teamed Ruffo. Oliver hit a sidewalk slam on Ruffo while Price followed up with a Swanton Bomb. Yabo threw Ruffo a rubber chicken. simulated using the chicken to wipe his ass, and then threw it into the crowd. Ruffo hit a uranage into a faceplant on Price. Yabo hit Poetry in Motion on Price and Oliver. Late in the match, Yabo countered a double DDT into a double Northern Lights suplex, and then hit a Whoop Whoop Driver for the win…

“The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo retained against “The Bustah & The Brain” Alec Price and Jordan Oliver to retain the JCW Tag Team Titles.

Jerry’s Jabber: These teams work amazingly well together. I am impressed by the Brothers of Funstruction. They can wrestle regular and hardcore matches, and they can legitimately hang with The Bustah & The Brain, which takes talent.

Backstage, Vito gave CoKane water so he could take a drug test. Steven Flowe ran in and offered to piss for CoKane, who CoKane accepted…

Elsewhere backstage, Vince Russo said he thinks Vampiro as showrunner is as good as David Arquette as world champion. “Big Al” Alice Crowley came in and said Russo is sexist. She said it’s sexual harassment, and she will get a lawyer involved. Russo went on a rant about women having balls vs. not having balls. Russo said Crowley will oversee the women, and then said, “Get me ratings.” (YouTube doesn’t have ratings, so…)

2. “The Iron Demon” Shane Mercer vs. Mechwolf vs. “The Cowboy” James Storm in a three-way. The match started with Mercer throwing Mechawolf into Storm. Mechawolf and Storm teamed up to try to take out Mercer. Mercer Irish whipped Storm into the turnbuckle, and the commentators mentioned that Storm’s beer bottle flew from ringside to the guardrail. Storm hit a Code Breaker, and Mechawolf hit a Tornado DDT on Mercer. Mechawolf hit a pop-up Powerbomb on Mercer. Storm hit Mechawolf with a Last Call superkick. Mercer threw Storm out of the ring and stole the pin by covering Mechawolf for the three count…

“The Iron Demon” Shane Mercer beat Mechawolf and “The Cowboy” James Storm in a three-way.

Jerry’s Jabber: These three worked well together, but this was a very brief match for a three-way.

Backstage, Amazing Maria showed up to watch Haley J’s match. “Big Al” Alice Crowley cancelled the title match Haley J was supposed to have, and said that Maria and J could go to the strip club instead…

“Big Al” came out and added Joseline Navarro and MJ Santana to the scheduled Katrin Creed vs. Dani Mo match, making it a four-way…

3. “The Queen Cobra” Katrina Creed vs. Dani Mo vs. Joseline Navarro vs. MJ Santana in a four-way. MJ Santana hit a hip attack on Mo. Joseline, MJ, and Katrina teamed up to take out Dani temporarily. Dani eventually hit a driver. Joseline returned the favor by performing a piledriver, and then Katrina threw her out of the ring and stole the pin…

“The Queen Cobra” Katrina Creed beat Dani Mo, Joseline Navarro, and MJ Santana, in a four-way.

Jerry’s Jabber: A short four-way match with the same finish as the previous match. They should have spaced these out rather than having the same finish in back-to-back matches. The match was so short that no one looked good…

In a bathroom, Vito forced CoKane to submit a urine sample for a drug test…

4. Ninja Mack vs. Kerry Morton for the JCW American Title. Morton choked Mack on the middle rope. He also shoved his crotch in Mack’s face in the corner during a ten punch bit that saw Morton knock over water bottles and possibly one full of piss, as it was yellow. Later, Mack hit a roundhouse kick and climbed into the ring. The Ring Rat distracted the referee while Jeeves grabbed Mack. Caleb Konley went to hit Mack with the title belt, but Mack ducked, and Konley accidentally hit Jeeves. Mack hit the Ninja Bomb and pinned Morton.

Ninja Mack defeated Kerry Morton to retain the JCW American Title.

Jerry’s Jabber: This match wasn’t bad until the finish. Also, if Kerry Morton could cut back the pelvic thrusts by half, that would be great.

The Blast from the Past was from JCW Bring Down the House with Rhino vs. Nate Bock in a JCW Kitchen Khaos match…

Backstage, Jasmin St. Claire spoke in French and said there are many monsters lurking in hell…

5. “The St Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy (w/Jasmin St. Claire) vs. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony. The match started with Tony pouring alcohol into the mouths of the fans. He does keep it sanitary, though, as he makes sure no one’s mouth touches that bottle. Later, Happy and Kong found a door and threw it in the ring, and Jasmin did the same with chairs. The ring resembled a GCW scene with doors, a trash can, and chairs. Kong hit Tony and Mack on the back with chairs. Happy and Kong put a door on two chairs to form a bridge. Tony put a trash can on Happy, then swung a chair at the can. Kong went up top, and Tony and Mack went for a double suplex. Happy powerbombed Tony and Mack, who in turn suplexed Kong. Mr. Happy performed his Happy Dance and splashed Mack. Tony poured Bicardi on his hand, while Mack hit a Stunner on Happy. Tony hit the Meteorite, and then he and Mack pinned Happy for the win.

Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony beat “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Mr. Happy and Kongo Kong.

After the match, Beast Man got in the ring and started assaulting Mack and Tony. Mr. Happy hit the Happy Splash on Tony. Kong headbutted Mack. Beast Man hit an Earthquake Splash from the top rope. Beast Man and Kong chokeslammed Tony through the door. Beast Man is the newest member of The St. Claire Monster Corporation…

Backstage, Vito finally collected CoKane’s urine. Abel put on the hat that he and his tag team partner, Jaxon, stole from Vito an episode or two ago. This caused Vito to spill CoKane’s urine on his own face. Jaxon and Abel followed a scared Vito into a stall where he screamed no before the show concluded…