JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 51): Roth’s review of 2 Tuff Tony vs. Caleb Konley for the JCW Championship, James Storm and Willie Mack vs. Kenny King and Kerry Morton

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling Lunacy (Episode 51)

Taped September 15, 2025, in Dallas, Texas, at White Music Hall

Streamed October 2, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show opened backstage with Barnabus the Bizarre, who had the Outbreak with him, cutting a promo against the St. Claire Monster Corporation. Barnabus introduced the Astonishing Abomination known as The Bizircus..

The JCW: Lunacy Intro played… The commentators are Joe Dombrowski and Mark Roberts, and The Ringmaster (ring announcer) introduced DJ Clay before the first match…

1. “Club Soda” Puf and Squirt) and Anarkid Ash vs. Luigi Primo, Football Mike, and “All That” Jazmin Allure. Football Mike is Moshpit Mike in a soccer gimmick. Jazmin offered Ash a handshake, Ash spat on her hand and shook the hand of Jazmin, who then used a side headlock and then several quick moves between the two that ended when Ash licked Jazmin’s face. Puff and Mike tagged in, and Puff got a yellow card for putting his hands on Mike’s soccer ball, funny. Mike then placed his hands on the soccer ball, and Puff ran towards it when Mike took it away, and Puff fell on his keister trying to kick it. Luigi and Squirt were tagged in Squirt, and Luigi used his pizza dough. Squirt reversed the attacks by putting his opposite arms through opposite arm pits. Squirt hit an enzuigiri, then tagged in Puff, who clotheslined Luigi. Jazmin hit a crossbody and a Stunner when Ash came in and hit a version of the Cradle Shock. Mike took a spear from Puff when Club Soda and Ash pinned Mike.

Club Soda and Arknid Ash beat Luigi Primo, Football Mike, and “All That” Jazmin Allure.

Jerry’s Jabber: Ash and Allure work very well together, and I hope they are signed as they would be a big enhancement to the women’s division, and give Big Al, some credible opponents…

Joe Dombrowski and Marc Roberts ran down the card.

Backstage, Cocaine poured his white powder on a vanilla envelope when Suicide stole it. Then he tried a plate which Suicide also took, then finally a picture frame that Cocaine fought with Suicide over. Cocaine was annoyed…

2. Suicide vs. Ninja Mack. Suicide locked up with Ninja Mack, and this match is super fast. Suicide whipped Mack into the ropes and hit a low dropkick, Ninja Mack cokes back with a handspring and backflip out of a move. Both bounced around the ring until Ninja Mack ended up outside and Suicide hit a Suicide Dive, which announcers referred to the mobe as His Dive… funny. Suicide whipped Mack into the corner, and Mack returned with an uppercut and then a standing corkscrew moonsault. Ninja Mack went to the top, and Suicide dropped Mack with a powerbomb. Suicide went to the top, and Cocaine came down, pushed Suicide off the top, hit the CokeSlam, and Ninja Mack hit the Ninja Bomb for the win…

Ninja Mack Beat Suicide.

Jerry’s Jabber: That was way more fast-paced than your average Lunacy match. I’m not sure who’s is under the Suicide mask (My guess is TJP), but this reminded me of a cruiserweight match from WCW, good stuff.

3. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Painful Paul, Mr. Happy, and Kongo Kong (w/ Jasmine St. Claire) vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon, Abel, and Bizircus (w/Barnibus the Bizarre). Mr. Happy mocked Jaxon by pretending to be a zombie. Jason licked Mr. Happy and fell over. Jaxon tagged in Abel, and Happy tagged in Kong, who hit a running knee, then tagged in Painful Paul, who tossed Abel all over the ring. Mr Happy attempted a spider walk and fell, which annoyed Paul, who big-booted Happy. Kong headbutted Paul. The Outbreak pushed Paul over a downed Mr. Happy, and The Outbreak got the win…

“The Outbreak” Jaxon, Abel, and Bizircus beat “St. Claire Monster Corporation” Painful Paul, Mr. Happy, and Kongo Kong.

Jazmin St. Claire hit Paul with a kendo stick, then Happy and Kong ran the ropes for a double big splash on Paul…

Jerry’s Jabber: Bizircus is a Missing Link rip-off. I’m curious to see where the St. Claire Monster Corporation and The Outbreak go from here.

Backstage, Amazing Maria was with Haley J. Maria was talking about how she got a non-title match, while Haley said she (Haley) should have the title shot…

The Ringmaster introduced Vampiro as a special guest commentator…

4. JCW Women’s Champion “Big Al” Alice Crowley vs. Amazing Maria (w/”Hollyhood” Haley J) in a non-title match. Maria wanted a test of strength, and Big Al attempted one and then kicked Maria in the gut. Maria hit a hip attack and attempted a bulldog, but Al ducked and then ground and pounded Maria. Maria hit a float over suplex, which was kicked out of. Big Al hit a high-angle Saito suplex, and Maria got back up and hit some strikes, and Big Al hit the Lariat for the win.

JCW Women’s Champion “Big Al” Alice Crowley beat Amazing Maria in a non-title match.

Jerry’s Jabber: Big Al continues to be a highlight of Lunacy, and Amazing Maria looked way better here. Still, Al needs to feud with someone other than Haley J and her immediate family.

Kerry Morton ran into Kenny King, and said King should know who he is. King said Kerry should know who he is. They discussed their upcoming tag match…

5. Kenny King and Kerry Morton vs. James Storm and Willie Mack. Kenny King started with Willie Mack. King put Mack in a side headlock, which was reversed into shoulder blocks, and neither man budged. Mack hit numerous hip-tosses and tagged in Storm. King poked Storm in the eye and tagged in Morton. Morton reversed an armlock and gave James Storm the finger. James Storm responded by using the testicular claw. Mack tagged back in and hit the Two Scoops of Whoop moonsault, and Kerry kicked out. King clotheslined Mack from the apron. Morton and King used fast tags until Kenny King hit a springboard leg drop on Mack for a 2. Morton tagged in and attempted to pin Mack, and Storm broke it up. Mack hit a pop-up punch to the face on Morton. Both tagged out, bringing Storm and King into the ring. Storm hit a DDT, and Mack kicked out. Morton spat beer in the eyes of James Storm, and then Kenny King covered Storm for the win.

Kerry Morton and Kenny King Beat “Cowboy” James Storm and Willie Mack.

Jerry’s Jabber: Morton and King are a great heel team, and I wouldn’t mind seeing them get a tag title shot.

Backstage, 2 Tuff Tony was drinking water, while Caleb Konley was getting oiled up by Jeeves…

6. 2 Tuff Tony vs. Caleb Konley (w/Jeeves) for the JCW Championship. Jeeves introduced “The Obsession” Caleb Konley. 2 Tuff Tony came out and poured Bacardi Lemon in the mouths of the audience. Caleb tried to hit Tony with his title, but Tony ducked and took Caleb to the guard rail, where a fan hit a bionic elbow, another fan pretended to hit Caleb with a Hatchet, and a young girl hit multiple chops on Caleb before Tony got Caleb back in the ring. Jeeves tripped up Tony, then Caleb hit some stomps and gave the finger to the crowd.

Caleb hit a back fist, then hit Best Moonsault Ever, but Tony kicked out. Jeeves assaulted Tony while the ref talked with Caleb. Caleb put Tony in the Camel Clutch, then headed to the top rope, where it looked like Tony just punched Caleb right in the balls, then hit a superplex. Tony hit a middle rope moonsault, then lit his hand on fire and hit Jeeves with the Meteorite. Caleb tried to leave, but Tony followed him to the ramp and hit a few suplexes on the stage. The ref counted out both men…

JCW Champion 2 Tuff Tony fought Caleb Konley to a double count-out.

Tony stripped Jeeves and almost yanked off his underwear before the show went off the air…