JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 56): Roth’s review of 2 Tuff Tony vs. Matt Cross for the JCW Championship

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 56)

Taped October 19, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, at Roseland Theater

Streamed November 7, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show started with a recap of 2 Tuff Country. The video included all the big moments, which you can read about in my review from last week…

The JCW Lunacy intro played, which now censors the F word (and I don’t mean fudge)…

A limo pulled up. The investor was inside the limo, according to the broadcast team of Veda Scott and Joe Dombrowski… Mark Roberts was the ring announcer…

Backstage, Violent J talked about the investor. Whenever the camera panned to the roster, they lost what J was saying…

1. Mr Happy (w/Jasmin St. Claire) vs. Willie Mack. Late in the match, Mack tried to pick up Happy, but his back gave out. Happy backed the ref into the corner and clapped at him. Happy hit the Spinning Heel Kick on Mack. Happy started to do the Happy Dance, but he realized he didn’t have a tag partner. Mack hit a Mack Kick and an impressive Samoan drop on the 400-plus pound Happy. Mack followed up with a frog splash for the win…

Willie Mack beat Mr. Happy (w/Jasmine St. Claire).

Jerry’s Jabber: Mack and Happy (Sam Stackhouse) are very impressive big men, Happy even more so because you don’t see a man of his size hitting heel kicks.

Backstage, Jasmin St. Claire was with Mr. Happy and Kongo Kong, trying to find out who the GM is…

Outside of the women’s bathroom, Caleb Konley was trying to get Jeeves to come to the ring for their tag match against the Outbreak. Konley had to pull Jeeves out. Funny…

2. “The American Juggalos” Caleb Konley and Jeeves vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre). Jeeves was on the outside crying because he had to help Konley face the Outbreak. Jaxon and Abel hit a double back elbow on Konley. Konley recovered and wanted Jeeves to go to the top rope. Jeeves took a long time. Abel shoved Konley into Jeeves, who was tossed into the ring by Konley. Jeeves immediately ran back out for Konley to be in the ring. Abel went for a sunset flip. Konley tried to get to the ropes, but Jaxon breathed on him, and Konley was almost pinned. Konley and Abel double clotheslined each other. Jaxon hit the Sling Blade and then the Sliced Bread for a two count. Konley threw The Outbreak into each other, then brought Jeeves in by his hair. The Outbreak hit the double mist on Jeeves and pinned him.

“The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre) beat “The American Juggalos” Caleb Konley and Jeeves.

Jerry’s Jabber: The Outbreak has a fun entrance, but they have the same match every time. I wish they would drop the undead gimmick.

Backstage, Jasmin St. Claire visited the investor and got in the limo…

3. Mega Mosca and Alecron vs. “Flowcaine” Steven Flowe and Cocaine. Cocaine started out with Alecron. Cocaine’s powder pouring was stopped by Mega Mosca. Cocaine hit a sidewalk slam, and Flowe came in with an elbow for a two count. Alecron and Mosca hit a Russian Leg Sweep and dropkick combo for a two count. Slingback followed by a senton by Alecron and Mega Mosca for near fall. Flowe hit a double noggin knocker and the Stage Dive (senton onto a standing opponent). Cocaine performed the CokeSlam and got the three count…

“Flowcaine” Steven Flowe and Cocaine beat Alecron and Mega Mosca.

Jerry’s Jabber: A simple squash for Flowecaine, who should be on line for a tag team title shot soon.

Jasmine St. Claire left the limo and said, “Thanks for the meeting”…

Backstage, 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack wanted to talk to Violent J about the investor…

4. “The Gunslinger” Chuck Yager vs. Kongo Kong (w/Jasmine St. Claire) vs. Captain Mike Black Skull (Mosh Pit Mike) vs. Ninja Mack in a four-way.

Mack was the smallest man in the ring. Kong bit the fake parrot that Mike came out with. Mike wrestled with a plastic Cutlass. Mack and Yager exchanged moves, which ended with Mack doing a superhero pose. Mike double clotheslined Mack and Yager, and hit a big boot with a peg leg. He did it again, and then Kongo Kong headbutted Mike. Kong triple stacked everyone and hit a splash and then a cannonball on all three. Mike recovered, and Kong clotheslined him. Mack performed a Ninja Special over the guardrail. Kongo Kong hit The Island Driver on Yager for the win.

Kongo Kong defeated Chuck Yager, Captain Mike Black Skull, and Ninja Mack in a four-way.

Jerry’s Jabber: Ninja Mack loses his specialness by appearing on the show every week.

2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack found Violent J and discussed the investor…

An ad aired for the Lunacy TV taping in Detroit on November 22 at Harpo’s. The show has free admission, and attendees will get a free frozen turkey when they leave…

The Outbreak tried to eat the investor inside the limo. Violent J told Barnabas to get his guys under control…

5. 2 Tuff Tony vs. Matt Cross for the JCW World Heavyweight Title. 2 Tuff Tony started the match by….stalling. Who woulda thunk it? After doing nothing, Tony felt that he deserved a drink, so he took a sip of Bacardi Lemon. Cross shot Tony off the ropes and hit a shoulder block, and then attempted a dropkick that Erik Watts would be embarrassed by. Tony took Cross around the crowd so the crowd could chop him. One Jugalette smacked Cross in the face, and then a 10-year-old girl playfully punched him in the chest. Cross sold it like a champ.

Tony threw eight punches in the corner on Cross, who slipped out and took control. Tony tried to hit a shoulder block, but Cross yanked Tony by his jersey to stop him. Cross hit the Garvin Stomp on Tony and ended with a standing moonsault for a two count. Cross hit a handspring elbow. Cross went for another, but Tony moved. Cross attempted the Cross Cutter, but it was blocked. Tony hit three clotheslines, a bodyslam, and then hit the Tonysault for a two count. Tony hit a buckle bomb and a brain buster for a two count. The referee was distracted, and Cross hit a low blow that led to a two count. Cross climbed the turnbuckle and was caught by Tony, who headbutted Cross. Tony grabbed the Bacardi for the Meteorite and then hit the move for the win…

2 Tuff Tony defeated Matt Cross to retain the JCW World Heavyweight Title.

Jerry’s Jabber: A typical 2 Tuff Tony match. I’m over him being the JCW Champion.

Backstage, Violent J was with Big Vito, who told Steven Flowe not to play guitar in the bathroom. Vito told Cocaine he was fired. The announcers assumed Big Vito was the investor as JCW went off the air…