JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 58): Roth’s review of Caleb Konley vs. Ninja Mack for the JCW American Championship, Kerry Morton vs. Suicide, Mecha Wolf vs. Matt Cross

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 58)

Taped October 22, 2025, in Riverside, California, at Riverside Memorial Auditorium

Streamed November 20, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show started with a recap of last week, with the main focus on Cocaine vs. Steven Flowe. Check out my review of last week’s show here…

Cocaine brought a baseball bat as he entered the ring… The JCW Lunacy intro played… Joe Dombrowski introduced himself and (Troma Superstar) Zac Amico as the broadcast team, and said Steven Flowe suffered four broken ribs due to an attack by St. Claire Monster Corporation…

The commentators threw to the back, where Big Vito argued with Violent J. Vito used the F-bomb about as many times as Hulk Hogan used “Brother” in a promo. They argued about Vito abusing his power, and Vito challenged Violent J to a fight. When Cocaine showed up, Vito had security escort Cocaine away…

Mark Roberts was the ring announcer…

1. Kerry Morton vs. Suicide. Suicide came out dressed as Skeletor from the 80s cartoon, He-Man. Neat! Morton started by leaving the ring and flipping off the fans. Suicide performed an arm wringer, and Morton sold it like Suicide ripped it out of his socket. Morton used an Abdominal Stretch while using the rope for leverage. Morton performed what can only be described as “The Humpty” to the back of Suicide, who recovered and put Morton in the Tarantula. Late in the match, Morton went for a double axe handle from the top, and Suicide reversed it, then hit a dive on Morton. Suicide called for his finisher, Kerry pulled the mask flap over Suicide’s face so he couldn’t see, and hit a Roaring Elbow to the back of the head of Suicide for the win.

Kerry Morton beat Suicide.

Jerry’s Jabber: I like Suicide’s new look. Kerry Morton’s gimmick reminds me of the “World’s Sexiest Man” Jason Knight in ECW.

An ad aired for GCW… Dombrowski and Amico ran down the next two matches…

Violent J was on the phone in his office, talking with someone about how he got JCW into this mess, and he will get the promotion out. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony said they would talk to Vito…

2. Surly Pete (a puppet) and his buddy Mike vs. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre). That was not a typo. Mike’s tag partner is a puppet, whom the referee put in the corner. Jaxon and Abel took turns attacking Mike. Mike desperately tagged Surly Pete (the puppet), who hit a headbutt and clotheslines. The Outbreak hit Double Death Mist on Surly Pete and Mike and got the win. Barnabas put the antidote in the puppet and Mike’s mouth…

The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel beat Surly Pete and Mike.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was kind of funny. It was a fairly short match, so The Outbreak looked great because they were not exposed like they would have been in a longer match.

A vignette aired to book Kerry Morton that was paid for by Kerry Morton…

Inside Vito’s office, Vampiro was sitting in a chair when Vito walked in and talked about how no one knows Joe Bruce like he does. Vampiro asked Vito to listen to what he told him, but between the combo of Vampiro mumbling, not projecting, and the mic not picking up, I heard not a lot. Jasmin St. Claire came in, got paid for last week, or her boys did. Vito then said she needed to work to get paid, and she grabbed him by the tie and led him away.

3. Matt Cross vs. Mechawolf. They started by trading wristlocks and transitioned into headlocks. Both wrestlers tried shoulder blocks, and neither budged. Cross hit a bicycle kick on Mechawolf for a two count. Cross did the Samoa Joe chop punch combo in the corner, and Mechawolf just walked away mid-move, which was odd. Mechawolf went for ten punches on Cross, who, on the tenth punch, yanked Mechawolf’s leg, causing him to smack the top turnbuckle. Cross hit what can be described as a delayed elbow (in the style of Maki Itoh’s headbutt). Mechawolf hit a huracanrana and a tornado DDT from the apron to the inside of the ring for a two count. Mechawolf hit the Nail in the Coffin, and Matt Cross kicked out at two. Cross hit the Cross Cutter for a two count of his own. Mechawolf missed a splash in the corner, and then Cross hit a Shooting Star Press for the win.

Matt Cross beat Mechawolf.

Jerry’s Jabber: These two work very well together (I’m pretty sure my first review had a match between them). I didn’t realize Vampiro handed down the Nail in the Coffin to Mechawolf.

An ad aired for IWR: Season’s Beatingz.. An ad aired for the ALW vs. JCW “Reindeer Games” event that will be on Triller…

2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack knocked on the door to Vito’s office. They spoke with him, but it was tough to make out most of it. Jasmin pulled the strap of her dress up and said it sounded like there was another problem. Vito agreed to the same deal as before…

Jeeves came to the ring to introduce Caleb Konley, who told Jeeves to get out of the ring because he could do it on his own…

4. Caleb Konley vs. Ninja Mack for the JCW American Championship. A woman in the front row holding a sign that read “I love Caleb’s Glutes” was focused on (pretty sure it’s female wrestler Black Dhalia). Mack started off with his flip into a superhero pose from an Irish whip. Caleb mocked Mack with the Crane pose. Mack hit a suicide dive on Caleb on the outside, and they brawled through the crowd. Late in the match, Mack went for a top rope move that Caleb reversed into a powerbomb, which Mack reversed into a huracanrana, then hit a standing shooting star for a two count. The woman climbed on the apron, took off her shirt, and shoved Mack’s face into her breasts. Caleb hit a Burning Hammer for the win.

Caleb Konley defeated Ninja Mack to retain the JCW American Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: Vince Russo is writing you say? No way I could tell. Ninja Mack and Caleb Konley work very well together. Black Dhalia, from what I have seen of her, is a good wrestler.

The commentators ran down various social media and went to the ring for an impromptu main event, which Jasmin St. Claire said was a No DQ, No Rules, match that would not end until “your blood is on our hands.”…

5. “The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong and Mr. Happy (w/Jasmin St. Claire) vs. Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony in a No DQ, No Rules, First Blood match. Mack and Tony rushed the ring and isolated Mr. Happy, and hit a double suplex on him. Tony grabbed a chair from under the ring and hit Mr. Happy in the back. Kong hit a move and covered Mack for a two count with no one bleeding, so the stipulation may not be first blood. Even the commentators were confused. Kong hit a drop toe hold onto the edge of a chair and was bleeding when Kong covered him for a two count. Tony hit a superplex for a two. Tony hit the Tony Sault, and Kong kicked out at two. Kong and Happy took turns splashing their opponents in the corner, then both hit Cannonballs. Kong and Happy hip-tossed Tony through a door, and hit a double chokeslam on Mack. Kong went to the top rope when Cocaine arrived with a baseball bat. Mr. Happy cowered, and the St. Claire Monster Corporation bailed, leading to the match being ruled a no-contest.

“The St. Claire Monster Corporation” Kongo Kong & Mr. Happy fought Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony to a no-contest.

Jerry’s Jabber: The commentators were confused. A No DQ match that ended in a no-contest.. Surge is good again. Netscape is the default internet browser… Sorry, I’m having flashbacks to the year 2000.

JCW Blast from the last aired with highlights from Bloodymania 9 from Cave in Rock, Illinois, and highlighted the nine-man battle royale…

Backstage, Big Vito yelled at the security guards for letting Cocaine in the building after he kicked him out. Violent J confronted him and said Vito is drunk with power. Vito revealed he is not the investor, but next week, Violent J will meet the investor…