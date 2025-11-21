What's happening...

WWE announces Sheamus is out of The Last Time Is Now tournament due to injury

November 21, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sheamus’s quest for an elusive first Intercontinental Championship will not be at the expense of John Cena. WWE announced on Friday that Sheamus has been pulled from The Last Time Is Now tournament due to a shoulder injury.

Powell’s POV: I didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary when Sheamus teamed with Cena and Rey Mysterio in the six-man tag match win over The Judgment Day on Monday. Nevertheless, here’s wishing Sheamus the best. WWE indicated that they will share more details tonight on Smackdown.

