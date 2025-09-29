WWE Raw results (9/29): Powell’s live review of The Usos vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tornado tag, Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,688)

Raleigh, North Carolina, at Lenovo Center

Streamed live September 29, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while a shot aired of the host venue. Backstage/arrival shots aired of The Usos, Judgment Day, the three El Grande Americanos, and Rusev… Tessitore and Wade Barrett checked in from their broadcast desk at ringside and set up highlights from last week’s Asuka and Kairi Sane heel turn…

Powell’s POV: My apologies for the late start for those reading live. I was dealing with some technical issues, but we’re good to go now (knock on wood).

Rhea Ripley made her entrance for an in-ring promo. Ripley said she always knew it would come to this with Asuka. She said she hoped they could settle things in the ring like the warrior that she thought Asuka was. Ripley said that what Asuka did to Iyo Sky crossed the line. Ripley said they would settle things in the ring, then called out for The Kabuki Warriors to come get her.

Iyo Sky came out looking sad with her head down and joined Ripley inside the ring. An “Iyo” chant broke out. Sky said it broke her heart to say that Ripley was right about Asuka and Kairi Sane, but they are her family. Sky said she still loves them. The fans booed. Ripley tried to console Sky.

“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane appeared on the big screen. Subtitles were used while Asuka said she taught Sky everything she knows, and now she acts like none of it matters. She accused Sky of forgetting about her once she won the Women’s World Championship. Asuka told Sky to apologize to her, and then she could be like Sane and they would remain her students. Sane said they could be a family again.

Ripley said Asuka could go to hell. She told Sky she had to trust her. She said she’d been burned by her own family before. Sky apologized to Ripley and said she needed more time. Sky made her exit from the ring and looked sad as she headed toward the back.

Asuka and Sane attacked Ripley from behind. Sky returned to the ring to stop them. Sane knelt down in front of Sky and folded her hands. Asuka stood behind Sane and sprayed mist at Sky. Asuka and Sane worked over Ripley by hitting her with back fists. Asuka put Ripley in a submission hold, and then Sane hit Ripley with an Insane Elbow. Referees and producers came out to tend to Sky heading into the first break… [C]

Powell’s POV: A strong follow-up to last week’s big turn. This is arguably the most compelling story on WWE television.

Rusev made his entrance while footage aired of him beating JD McDonagh last week, when Dominik Mysterio froze on the apron, and Finn Balor had to come out and break the Accolade that Rusev had McDonagh locked in. Dom made his entrance with Balor and McDonagh, but they stopped near ringside and headed to the back…

1. Dominik Mysterio vs. Rusev for the Intercontinental Championship. Ring announcer Alicia Taylor delivered in-ring introductions for the title match. Barrett worked in a comment about the Europeans whopping the Americans during Ryder Cup golf tournament (the American fans who attended and acted like idiots should be ashamed). Rusev hit Dom with a fallaway slam onto the broadcast table before a break. [C]

Dom battled back, but Rusev eventually took control. Dom scurried out of the ring to avoid the Accolade. Moments later, Dom hit Rusev from behind with the title belt. Rusev didn’t budge, but he ended up with the belt. Dom dropped down and acted like Rusev hit him. The referee cleared the belt from the ring. Dom caught Rusev with a low blow that the referee couldn’t see and then pinned him…

Dominik Mysterio defeated Rusev to retain the Intercontinental Championship.

Powell’s POV: The live crowd loved Dom and his heel antics.

Footage aired from earlier today of LA Knight telling Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that he wants his title shot. Pearce said Knight isn’t the only one. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods showed up and claimed Pearce owed them a World Tag Team Title match. Woods told the New Day duo to earn it. Knight took offense to being interrupted, and called for a match with Kingston, which Pearce agreed to…

The tour bus of Cody Rhodes was shown while Tessitore hyped that the WWE Champion was in the building…

A Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins video package aired to promote their match at WWE Crown Jewel in Australia. Cody recalled returning to WWE and facing Rollins at WrestleMania. Rollins said Cody stole a win from him by holding his tights at Backlash. He said they had to go to hell. Cody recalled working through the torn pectoral muscle and said it wasn’t the wisest decision, but through it he found respect. Cody said it will be a defining win for him. Rollins said Cody will forever be the defining rival of his career. Rollins said that’s why what happened next is so tragic…

Powell’s POV: They are doing a great job of focusing on the rivalry between Cody and Rollins rather than fighting the uphill battle of trying to make viewers care about the Crown Jewel Championship.

Footage aired of Bayley’s personality issues with Lyra Valkyria… Backstage, Bayley wanted Valkyria to join her at ringside, but she was still too upset about Bayley shoving her last week. Valkyria told Bayley she was on her own. Bayley made her entrance alone and hugged fans… [C]

Tessitore hyped Zuffa Boxing starting in January, as a picture was shown of Dana Whtie and Turki Al-Sheikh…

2. Bayley vs. Raquel Rodríguez (w/Roxanne Perez). Rodriguez’s entrance was not televised. Rodriguez caught Bayley going for a huracanrana off the apron and then swung her into the barricade. [C] Bayley put Rodriguez down and hit her with a Swanton for a near fall. Barrett said it was a shout-out to Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy, who are from the area.

Rodriguez came back and showed frustration over not getting a three count. There was a botched spot near the ropes that they made a quick recovery from. Bayley applied a Figure Four while Barrett noted that they were in Ric Flair country. Perez raked Bayley’s eyes while the referee couldn’t see it. Rodriguez hit a Tejana Bomb and then pinned Bayley.

Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley.

After the match, Barrett noted that Bayley could have used Lyra Valkyria in her corner. Rodriguez and Perez worked over Bayley until Valkyria ran out. The heels teamed up on Valkyria and put her down. Bayley’s demeanor changed, and then she got up and cleared the heels from the ring. Bayley turned and looked at Valkyria, who was down on the mat and leery of her. Bayley laughed and said Valkyria got them. Bayley pulled Valkyria to her feet and eventually got a high five from her…

Powell’s POV: Botched spot aside, this was an entertaining match with Bayley paying tribute to the Hardys and Flair. More importantly, Bayley’s personality disorder storyline continues to be intriguing.

Backstage, Jimmy Uso asked Jey Uso about walking off when he and LA Knight needed his help. Jey said helping Knight gets them nowhere and made them lose at Wrestlepalooza. Jey asked Jimmy why he helped him. Jimmy said he helped him and would help Jey, who cut him off. “I said no help,” Jey replied. Jey recalled putting Knight down and said he might be the World Heavyweight Champion if he did more of that. Jey told Jimmy that’s something he wouldn’t get. Jey told Jimmy he loved him and walked away…

Iyo Sky was being treated by the trainers when Kairi Sane entered the room. Sane told Sky they could still be a family. Sane pleaded with Sky to apologize to Asuka. Sky yelled at Sane to leave her alone. Sane handed Sky a photo of happier times between the three women…

LA Knight made his entrance…

3. LA Knight vs. Kofi Kingston (w/Xavier Woods). The New Day entrance wasn’t fully televised. Knight sent Kingston to the floor and followed him. Knight slammed Kington’s head on top of the barricade several times. Woods backed away when Knight turned toward him. Kingston caught Knight with a kick and then ran him into the ring post. Kingston jumped off the apron onto Knight. [C]