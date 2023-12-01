WWE Raw preview: The latest lineup for Monday’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Jey Uso for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

-Cody Rhodes addresses Shinsuke Nakamura

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Albany, New York at MVP Arena.