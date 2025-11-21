WWE Smackdown preview (Denver reports needed): The Last Time Is Now tournament’s opening round concludes

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Smackdown.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Bronson Reed in a The Last Time Is Now tournament opening round match

-Penta vs. Finn Balor in a The Last Time Is Now tournament opening round match

-Women’s U.S. Champion Chelsea Green’s championship celebration (with pyro!)

-Axiom and Nathan Frazer vs. “DIY” Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano

-Who will be the final members of the women’s WarGames match

-The fallout from the brawl at the end of Raw involving the men’s WarGames teams

-More details on Sheamus being pulled from The Last Time Is Now tournament due to a shoulder injury

Powell’s POV: All signs point to AJ Lee and Becky Lynch being the final members of the women’s WarGames match. Smackdown will be live from Denver, Colorado, at Ball Arena. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

WWE is also taping the Black Friday edition of Smackdown tonight, and we are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com. WWE is advertising Solo Sikoa, Talla Tonga, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and JC Mateo vs. Sami Zayn, Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Rey Fenix, and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Survivor Series elimination match for the Black Friday taping.