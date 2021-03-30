Paul “Triple H” Levesque on NXT changing nights, plus the official theme for NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Paul “Triple H” Levesque spoke with Variety regarding the weekly NXT television show moving to Tuesdays starting April 13. “We now feel like we’re in a good place where we can move that consistent fanbase over to Tuesdays,” Levesque said. “We believe they’ll follow us. That way we can grow the brand more given the lead in from Monday Night Raw, which we’ve seen in the past.” Read more at Variety.com.

-Rob Zombie’s “The Triumph of King Freak” will be the official theme of NXT Takeover Stand & Deliver.

Powell’s POV: Of course, the most notable part of NXT moving to Tuesdays is that they will have the night to themselves and will no longer be opposed by AEW Dynamite. For whatever it’s worth, I really like what I’ve heard from the new Rob Zombie album. Some of the songs sound like cool throwbacks to his White Zombie days.