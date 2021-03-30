AEW Dark preview: A dozen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.
-Vipress vs. Diamante.
-Adam Priest and KC Navarro vs. Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt.
-Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Magnum.
-Sonny Kiss vs. Angelico.
-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Dean Alexander and Justin Law.
-Max Caster vs. Alex Reynolds.
-Baron Black and John Skyler vs. Miro and Kip Sabian.
-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Milk Chocolate.
-Jazmin Allure vs. Madi Wrenkowski.
-Jake St. Patrick, Jake Scott, and Chandler Hopkins vs. Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs.
-Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana vs. Vary Morales, Bill Collier, and D3.
-Big Swole, Red Velvet, and KiLynn King vs. Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, and Vertvixen.
Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.
