AEW Dark preview: A dozen matches set for tonight’s online show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Vipress vs. Diamante.

-Adam Priest and KC Navarro vs. Luchasaurus and Marko Stunt.

-Michael Nakazawa vs. Mike Magnum.

-Sonny Kiss vs. Angelico.

-“Chaos Project” Luther and Serpentico vs. Dean Alexander and Justin Law.

-Max Caster vs. Alex Reynolds.

-Baron Black and John Skyler vs. Miro and Kip Sabian.

-The Butcher and The Blade vs. Milk Chocolate.

-Jazmin Allure vs. Madi Wrenkowski.

-Jake St. Patrick, Jake Scott, and Chandler Hopkins vs. Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs.

-Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, and Colt Cabana vs. Vary Morales, Bill Collier, and D3.

-Big Swole, Red Velvet, and KiLynn King vs. Ashley Vox, Delmi Exo, and Vertvixen.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark streams Tuesdays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s review are available on Wednesday mornings.