Impact Wrestling TV preview: The lineup for the final Tuesday night edition, Impact In 60 theme

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches and events for tonight’s television show.

-AEW Champion Kenny Omega and Don Callis appear.

-James Storm vs. Eric Young (billed as Storm’s 1,000th match).

-Knockouts Tag Champions Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Havok and Nevaeh in a non-title match.

-Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Josh Alexander and TJP.

-Suicide vs. Brian Myers.

Powell’s POV: Young revealed that he suffered a torn ACL during the match with Storm, but he continued to work through the injury at the tapings and thus will appear on future episodes. Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with a replay at 10CT/11ET. The Before The Impact pre-show airs at 6CT/7ET. The “Impact In 60” nostalgia show airs in between the Impact airings and will feature the best of ODB. Impact will move to Thursdays beginning next week. John Moore’s weekly Impact Wrestling television reviews are typically available shortly after the episodes air.