By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Ring of Honor announced the re-signing of Dalton Castle on Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Read the official announcement at ROHWrestling.com.

Powell’s POV: One can only wonder how much of an issue Castle’s history of back problems were in terms of lessening his interest outside ROH. Hopefully he can rediscover the magic that has been missing since he returned from the injury layoff.