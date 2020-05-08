ROH notes on this weekend’s television show, Joe Hendry’s latest song getting plenty of attention, the ROHStrong podcast, and more

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following notes are from Kevin Eck’s blog on ROH website. Read the full blog at ROHWrestling.com.

-This weekend’s Ring of Honor Wrestling television show will spotlight Marty Scurll. It will include matches against Will Ospreay and Bandido, as well as Scurll’s match with Kazuchika Okada from the 2018 All In pay-per-view.

-Joe Hendry’s song about the reopening of McDonald’s drew nearly 1.6 millions views in 48 hours.

-Jay Lethal is the next guest on Monday’s ROHStrong podcast. The first two guests were Marty Scurll and Jeff Cobb.

-The ROH YouTube page has a new feature called “When They Were Prospects.” The show focuses on Top Prospect Tournament matches, including Adam Cole vs. Mike Bennett from 2011.

Powell's POV: The column also features notes about the ROH TV show's availability in the UK, Danhausen, the women's Bracket of Honor polls, Danhausen, a Facebook show hosted by Silas Young and Josh Woods, and a new Zoom show hosted by Beer City Bruiser and Brian Milonas. Wait, McDonald's has mozzarella dippers? Where have I been?



