New details emerge regarding the Nancy Argentino case and the actions of WWE legend Jimmy Snuka and Vince McMahon

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

MEL Magazine features a new piece written by David Bixenspan, who uncovered new information regarding the Nancy Argentino case. Bixenspan sent the following highlighted items from the feature, which can be read in full at MELMagazine.com.

-According to a police report summarizing a call that the Pennsylvania detective investigating Nancy’s murder had with two of the NY sheriff’s deputies on the scene for Snuka’s arrest a few months earlier, “Vince McMahon tried to talk her out of making the complaint against Snuka.” (According to Nancy’s sisters, this was the first time Snuka had hit her. And going by Nancy signing the release for her medical records to be sent to the police, she was pressing charges until someone convinced her not to.)

-At least one of the responding officers in NY witnessed Snuka resume the assault on Nancy by slamming her head into the wall.

-In spite of all contemporaneous reports saying Snuka copped a plea down to a charge of harassment, official court paperwork says his conviction was for assault in the 3rd degree.

-According to a contemporaneous memo, then Lehigh County District Attorney William Platt fed entirely false information about Nancy’s autopsy to an Argentino family lawyer a year after the murder, claiming that, among other things, the autopsy had never been transcribed from the pathologist’s dictated notes (it had), Nancy’s death had been ruled an accident (it was ruled a homicide), and that there were no bruises or lacerations suggesting a beating (there were over two dozen, to the point the pathologist said it looked like a possible domestic violence case).

Powell’s POV: Bixenspan wrote a very comprehensive piece that is well worth reading. The Argentino story continues to be haunting in terms of the incompetent and/or shady actions of those in the legal system that should have protected Argentino and/or sought justice for her death.



