New NWA series premiering next week

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The National Wrestling Alliance announced that the NWA Shockwave series will premiere Tuesday, December 1 at 5CT/6ET on the NWA YouTube page. Joe Galli made the announcement in a video that can be viewed below or via the NWA YouTube page.

Powell’s POV: Galli hyped “exclusive content and brand new matches you have never seen before.” He also thanked the United Wrestling Network and Thunder Studios, so it appears the show will be taped at the Long Beach, California studio, which is also used for UWN, Championship Wrestling From Hollywood, and the NJPW Strong series. The NWA is also offering its Patreon patrons a chance to watch the show a day earlier than the official Tuesday release.